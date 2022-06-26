Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

