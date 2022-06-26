SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 97,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 613,390 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $23.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.