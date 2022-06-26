SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,298,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,542,928 shares.The stock last traded at $74.57 and had previously closed at $76.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.