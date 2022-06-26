SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ SBIG opened at $2.60 on Friday. SpringBig has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a loyalty and marketing automation platform in the cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

