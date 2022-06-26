SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ SBIG opened at $2.60 on Friday. SpringBig has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.44.
SpringBig Company Profile (Get Rating)
