Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.60. Sprinklr shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 4,383 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.
The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,258 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,804. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
