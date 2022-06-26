Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.72. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,464 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $3,240,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.