SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 58,754 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $11.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

