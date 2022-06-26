STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.8% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 91.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

