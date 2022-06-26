Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SWK stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $210.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
