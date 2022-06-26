Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56. 13,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,221,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $73,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

