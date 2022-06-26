State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,488 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,597,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.