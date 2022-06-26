State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 59 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,593.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

