State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 27,601 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

CHH stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.09 and a one year high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.