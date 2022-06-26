State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 552 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

