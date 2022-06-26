State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,076 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.