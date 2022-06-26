State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.48 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

