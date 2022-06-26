State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.32 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,146.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,386.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

