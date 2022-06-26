State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $57.83 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 106,011 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

