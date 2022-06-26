State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.06 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.01 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

