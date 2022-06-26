State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.35 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

