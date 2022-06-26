State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.40 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

