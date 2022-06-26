State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 289.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,806 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

