State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average of $157.24.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.