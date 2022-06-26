State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.