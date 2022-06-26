State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

