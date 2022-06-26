State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of DG opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $222.73. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

