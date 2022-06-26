State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

