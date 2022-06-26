State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,145 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHTR stock opened at $463.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.82.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
