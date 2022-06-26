State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,547 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

