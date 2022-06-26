State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,747 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 35,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

