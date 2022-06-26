State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 25,964 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after purchasing an additional 457,513 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

