State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,980 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

