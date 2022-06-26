State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,043 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,541,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 272.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.91 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a 200-day moving average of $431.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

