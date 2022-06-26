State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,297 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,943,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $361.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

