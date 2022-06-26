State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 895 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $250.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

