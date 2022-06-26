STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STEP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TSE STEP opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.03 million and a PE ratio of -30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.96.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

