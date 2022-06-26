STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $5,573,759 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

