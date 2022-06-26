Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stone Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

