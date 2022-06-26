Stone Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stone Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

