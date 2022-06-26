StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 8.2% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. 76,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,385,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in StoneCo by 71.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 575.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

