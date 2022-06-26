StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,374,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$757,969,863.58. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,200 shares in the company, valued at C$718,110. Insiders acquired a total of 941,200 shares of company stock worth $5,422,188 over the last 90 days.

About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.