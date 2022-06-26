Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

