Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.21. 35,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,426,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.