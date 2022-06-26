Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.21. 35,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,426,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.
About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
