Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. 2,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 919,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

