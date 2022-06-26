System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.61. System1 shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 814 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SST. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000.
System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
