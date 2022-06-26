System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.61. System1 shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 814 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SST. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

