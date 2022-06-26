Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

