Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.34).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($30,298.08). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,491.

TW stock opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.64.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

