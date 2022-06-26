TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$73.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. CIBC raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.52.

TRP stock opened at C$66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.79. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at C$853,140.86. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,684 shares of company stock worth $260,005 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

