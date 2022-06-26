Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 385 ($4.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £560.53 million and a PE ratio of 21.15. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($10.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

