TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.06. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 14,051 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 2.84.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 244,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

